Stateline businesses break ground on home for Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers from 23 local businesses put on their hard hats, grabbed their tools and got to work Friday morning.

The project is called “Twenty-Three in ‘23,” and runs through the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. These businesses will build a house in West Rockford for grandmother, mother and Rockford resident, Juanita.

“This is wonderful, this is wonderful. And it’s great that there are so many wonderful people still left,” she said.

Businesses helping out with the build include 23 WIFR, the Hard Rock Casino, Bucciferro Family McDonalds, Carpetland and Collins Aerospace.

The goal will be to get the home built by the start of November. Each business will send workers each month to help build the home. Habitat for Humanity coordinates the construction of the homes and families must apply for a mortgage with the organization. Recipients will help build the home as well, and take financial classes.

“We provide support from the very beginning from the time they apply all the way to the time they pay off their home and even after that,” said Keri Acevedo, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Business owners and workers are excited to build the home for Juanita.

“Man she’s fantastic, full of life, full of energy, she’s so excited for her grandkids. She’s got a great view back there she’s excited about with the woods, just an absolutely lovely person,” Guy Bucciferro said.

The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has nine houses under construction right now, each at different points in the building process.

