Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “You’re numb … and maybe in shock,” Agustsson says.

Heidi Agustsson is a fighter. As an attorney, she fights for her clients. As a wife, daughter and sister, she fights for her loved ones. As a mom, many say she’s second to none.

“Maybe I knew I can’t get justice any longer,” Agustsson says. “So, what can I do? What can I control? What I can control is my response.”

Heidi is a mom to three boys. Her youngest, Joey, is almost two. Her older boys, Chris and Jack, would be 19 and 17. We say “would be” because someone took their lives five years ago. Chris and Jack’s father, P.S. Ruckman Junior, not only killed them, but himself inside their Cherry Valley home in March 2018. The young boys spent their last night with a man both they and Heidi trusted.

“I think I was in shock,” says Agustsson. “That’s not the person I knew, and I don’t know what he turned into.”

Heidi tries to reconcile the events of the tragedy in her mind, but daily reminders make it difficult. When Heidi lost her sons, she says she also became a member of a club no parent wants to join.

“You still go to work, like you normally would, but you don’t have to look at the clock wondering if it’s piano lessons tonight, are we going to swimming? It’s a difficult adjustment,” Agustsson says.

According to federal statistics, we see more than one mass killing each week on average. Many of those victims are kids. Since 2008, more than 700 children across the nation have been killed by a parent or parental figure, when divorce, separation, custody, visitation or child support are involved.

“You know what? It’s one of those weird things, where I think my faith comes into play. There’s no way to get even, there’s no way to seek justice against him,” Agustsson says.

For Heidi, letting the grief take her away like a tidal wave pushing out to sea wasn’t an option.

“I think being positive, because I’m a reflection of their lives, and that’s where I give my control and my power, because I get to frame the rest of the story,” Agustsson says.

But she understands not everyone can do that. So, she puts herself in a position through speeches and chat rooms, to offer those facing similar tragedies an ear, a voice and a light that can guide them out of the darkness.

“It’s one of those things where you just reassure them, they’re going to get through it, as horrible as it is, and that there’s a group of really amazing women who will support them and rally around them,” Agustsson says.

Therapists encourage loved ones to heal from their adversity through cherishing life. Heidi and her family established the Chris and Jack Ruckman Music Scholarship through Rockford Christian Schools. As gifted musicians themselves, the boys can give others a chance to share their talents.

“I wanted them to be remembered for their lives, not how they died.”

For Heidi, each day isn’t a day without her eldest children. It’s a day closer to being together.

“I can’t wait, “says Agustsson. “I’m not scared.”

She dreams often about the next time they will meet.

“I’m going to hug them forever. And after that I hope to God, I say I hope I made you proud. I did everything I was supposed to. And they let me know they were proud,” says Agustsson.

