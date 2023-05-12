Rochelle murder suspect found not guilty

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Polo man was found not guilty in the murder of a 37-year-old Oregon man Thursday. He was shot an killed in Rochelle in October of 2020.

Shaw Local Media reports a judge ruled Cody Neuschwanger, 26, acted in self defense when he shot Devin Bailey in the 1100 of 1st Avenue. This is Rochelle’s first homicide case since 2003.

Closing arguments were made Thursday morning at the Ogle County Courthouse. The defense argued that Neuschwanger was trying to defend his mother from an abusive relationship, and that he shot Bailey after he charged at Neuschwanger with a knife.

