Rochelle man acquitted in 2020 murder case

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Polo man is acquitted Thursday in the 2020 murder of a 37-year-old Oregon man.

The Oregon man was shot and killed in Rochelle in October 2020.

According to Shaw Local Media, a judge ruled that Cody Neuschwanger, 26, acted in self-defense when he shot Devin Bailey in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue. This is Rochelle’s first homicide case since 2003.

The defense argued that Neuschwanger was trying to defend his mother from an abusive relationship, and that he shot Bailey after he charged at Neuschwanger with a knife.

