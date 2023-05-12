Janesville woman faces child neglect, drug charges

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) Two children are in the care of family members this week after they were found unattended in a Janesville home.

Police dispatched just after 4 p.m. on Thursday for a child welfare check in the 400 block of N. Washington Street.

Hailey Brown, 29, is charged with two counts of neglecting a child after officers found her sleeping inside the residence, unresponsive to police door knocks and sirens to get her attention.

Child Protective Services was called to the scene after police recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana and heroin from the home, which police say was “in deplorable condition.”

