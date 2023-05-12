General Mills nationally recalls flour brand over Salmonella risk

The FDA recommends throwing away any recalled product and contacting General Mills Customer...
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WIFR) - Four types of General Mill’s Gold Medal Flour are under recall after product sampling showed a risk for Salmonella contamination.

The food company is voluntarily recalling two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Here is a list of code dates to look for:

  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour - Package UPC 000-16000-19610; Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024
  • Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour - Package UPC 000-16000-19580; Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour - Package UPC 000-16000-10710; Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024
  • Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour - Package UPC 000-16000-10610; Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Consumers who find a product included in the recall should dispose of it immediately and contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warns against consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

