Charges issued after Rockford teen accused of shooting himself

Shooting charges
Shooting charges(Pexels via MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators are piecing together a puzzle after a response to a local hospital leads to a weapons arrest.

Rockford police were called Wednesday, May 10, to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. Corey Jackson, 18, told police he was shot in the ankle by someone he didn’t know while reportedly walking near a convenience store.

During the investigation, police developed suspicions that Jackson accidentally shot himself.

They later recovered a spent shell casing, ammunition and a shotgun, from his residence. Investigators also found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and an automatic switch.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with possession of a machine gun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm and child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One local mother takes the pain of losing her two sons to murder, and channels it into helping...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope
Sasha, pictured above, was 2 years old when she was killed
Two Rockford dog deaths cause pet owner to speak out
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
A $7 million development project is in the works that Machesney Park leaders hope breathes new...
Storage facility part of $7 million Machesney Park Mall development project
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Arrest made
Rockford man accused of multiple sex crimes against children
This photo provided by Joey Santore shows a snapping turtle relaxing along a Chicago River....
‘Chonkosaurus,’ plump Chicago snapping turtle captured on video, goes viral
(Source: MGN)
Rochelle man acquitted in 2020 murder case
Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 05/11/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 05/11/2023