Beautiful day for Dinner on the Dock, but it won’t stay that way for long

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday kept the beautiful weather going for the week while keeping temperatures, hot! However, we should be prepared for this hotness to take a southern turn as rain enter our region.

Highs in the 80s with calm winds made for a sweaty day if you spent it outside. If you didn’t hopefully you’re air conditioning was on because the heat was felt. The rest of the night cooled down a little bit with skies keeping clear and winds on the calmer side. Great night for residents to make their way to Prairie Street Brewery for Dinner on the Dock and enjoy a drink and mouth watering meal.

As we make our way into Friday however, things are going to start to get more humid and wet with rain on the way. We will begin to see some rainfall a little after four in the morning which will continue in light throughout the day. It may pick up speed a little toward the afternoon timeframe, but will leave us at night.

Scattered, light rain.
Scattered, light rain.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain won’t make a reappearance until late Saturday night when it will hit hard and continue on into Sunday, Mothers Day, and last until Sunday night. We will also see a major shift in temperatures, cooling us down into the 50s.

Rain begins to enter the stateline.
Rain begins to enter the stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy rain hits hard on Mothers Day morning.
Heavy rain hits hard on Mothers Day morning.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy rain continues
Heavy rain continues(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Don’t worry though, those temperatures will ramp back up into the 70s and the sun will come back out to stay.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
Composer Emily Bear is the featured pianist on the Renaissance World Tour, which opened on...
Emily Bear on tour with Beyoncé
Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 05/11/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 05/11/2023
Heidi Agustsson lost her two sons five years ago. The boys' father killed them inside their...
Rockford mother who loses sons to murder helps others cope
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle and four local first responders share with others what went...
Rockford conference geared toward emergency response planning
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle and four local first responders share with others what went...
Rockford conference geared toward emergency response planning