Beautiful day for Dinner on the Dock, but it won’t stay that way for long

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday kept the beautiful weather going for the week while keeping temperatures, hot! However, we should be prepared for this hotness to take a southern turn as rain enter our region.

Highs in the 80s with calm winds made for a sweaty day if you spent it outside. If you didn’t hopefully you’re air conditioning was on because the heat was felt. The rest of the night cooled down a little bit with skies keeping clear and winds on the calmer side. Great night for residents to make their way to Prairie Street Brewery for Dinner on the Dock and enjoy a drink and mouth watering meal.

As we make our way into Friday however, things are going to start to get more humid and wet with rain on the way. We will begin to see some rainfall a little after four in the morning which will continue in light throughout the day. It may pick up speed a little toward the afternoon timeframe, but will leave us at night.

Rain won’t make a reappearance until late Saturday night when it will hit hard and continue on into Sunday, Mothers Day, and last until Sunday night. We will also see a major shift in temperatures, cooling us down into the 50s.

Don’t worry though, those temperatures will ramp back up into the 70s and the sun will come back out to stay.

