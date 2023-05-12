23 businesses break ground on new home for Rockford woman

23 businesses break ground on new home for Rockford woman
23 businesses break ground on new home for Rockford woman
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volunteers from 23 local businesses put on their hard hats, grabbed their tools and got to work Friday morning.

The project is called “Twenty-Three in ‘23,” and runs through the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity. These businesses will build a house in West Rockford for grandmother, mother and Rockford resident, Juanita.

“This is wonderful, this is wonderful. And it’s great that there are so many wonderful people still left,” she said.

Businesses helping out with the build include 23 WIFR, the Hard Rock Casino, Bucciferro Family McDonalds, Carpetland and Collins Aerospace.

The goal will be to get the home built by the start of November. Each business will send workers each month to help build the home. Habitat for Humanity coordinates the construction of the homes and families must apply for a mortgage with the organization. Recipients will help build the home as well, and take financial classes.

“We provide support from the very beginning from the time they apply all the way to the time they pay off their home and even after that,” said Keri Acevedo, Executive Director of the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Business owners and workers are excited to build the home for Juanita.

“Man she’s fantastic, full of life, full of energy, she’s so excited for her grandkids. She’s got a great view back there she’s excited about with the woods, just an absolutely lovely person,” Guy Bucciferro said.

The Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has nine houses under construction right now, each at different points in the building process.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Bob Hopkins.
Rockford man becomes nurse at 45-years-old
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge
Freeport Police Department vehicle.
Wanted teen arrested five months after Freeport shooting, armed robbery
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Latest News

One DoorDasher from Durand says she makes just as much delivering as she did working her...
Local DoorDasher shares experience
Photo of the chamber president
Rockford gets a new Chamber of Commerce, Greater Arab Chamber of Commerce
Police Week in Machesney Park honors officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Police Week in Machesney Park honors officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Tina Jacobs is the author of "Pieces of Me: Your Journey to Self-Discovery, Wellness, and...
Rockford native who once weighed nearly 550 pounds writes first book to inspire others
A federal trial court and appeals court also declined to put the law on hold.
Lawmakers react after Supreme Court rejects Illinois gun law challenge