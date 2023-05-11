Warming trend to continue Thursday, though active pattern looms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an abysmal start to the week Monday, we’ve been treated to two spectacular days Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures staged a massive recovery into the lower 70s Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday, and all signs point to 80° temperatures returning to the area Thursday, thanks in large part to the abundant sunshine that’s again expected, as well as an increasingly gusty southeasterly wind.

A good deal of sunshine is likely Thursday, with temperatures set to return to the 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return Thursday evening and will thicken overnight. Showers and thunderstorm chances then creep into the forecast picture, but not until after midnight, so don’t be discouraged to head out to Thursday evening’s 2023 premiere of Dinner on the Dock.

Showers are to arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not looking at Friday being an all-day washout by any means. However, it’d be wise to have the umbrella close by if you are going to be outdoors, as there is a chance of a shower in any point and at any time.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, but rain-free hours are promised as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon, but dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures may fall a bit Friday, humidity will be on the rise. It won’t be oppressive by any means, but there’ll at least be a noticeable mugginess to the air.

Things look to turn a bit more muggy on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Because of the added moisture in the air, and given our close proximity to a warm front, there’s a modest chance that one or two of Friday’s storms could pose a severe risk. Should that be the case, large hail and, to a much lesser extent, gusty winds would be our main severe weather threat. As it stands right now, the Stateline has been placed in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather.

The Stateline finds itself in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern’s to remain active through the weekend, with shower and storm chances in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday. However, our expectation is that many dry hours are promised both days.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible daily through Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High temperatures are to reach around 77° Saturday and a cooler, more seasonable 67° on Mother’s Day.

A gorgeous pattern is expected to return to the area for most, if not all of next week.

