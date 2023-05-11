Two Rockford dog deaths cause pet owner to speak out

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford pet owners are on guard this week after two suspicious dog deaths in the Auburn Street area.

On Sunday, a dog was found dead in a shopping cart on Auburn Street in Rockford. One day later, another dog was found dead―tied in the same style garbage bag as the first dog.

Both of the dogs are of similar bully breeds.

The second dog found, named Sasha, was microchipped. She belonged to David McCoy, who said Sasha was missing for the last month after she escaped a back gate at home. McCoy also says he received ransom-type social media messages that he suspected as spam before his dog was found Monday. The alleged account also sent a video to McCoy.

“It’s somebody that’s doing this, it’s pretty crazy, it’s pretty sick,” McCoy said.

A necropsy at Hillcrest Animal Hospital showed Sasha was stabbed to death.

McCoy and animal rescue group C.A.R.E For Pets in Rockford are now spreading the word to pet owners near Auburn Street so that this doesn’t happen to any other pet.

Multiple organizations―C.A.R.E For Pets, Spay Illinois, The Airport Pet Lodge―along with the public raised more than $4,000 for anyone with information on the deaths.

Stephanie Hicks, executive director at C.A.R.E For Pets says an investigator is working on the case. She offers pet owners some simple measures that can keep this kind of thing from happening to another animal.

“Is my fence open? Do I have a repairman coming? If you usually are leaving your dog unattended to go to the bathroom, stay outside until they are done and bring them in,” she says.

McCoy says he’s grateful for the closure of finding his dog, and before her death, her litter of puppies. He plans to keep one so that her memory lives on in the McCoy family.

“When I get the ashes back from her I already got some dog collars with like a piece you put some ashes in for her collar so, we’re just gonna represent for her,” he told 23 News.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity regarding animals can call Winnebago County Animal Services.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
Composer Emily Bear is the featured pianist on the Renaissance World Tour, which opened on...
Emily Bear on tour with Beyoncé
Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Public and private organizations across the country issued COVID-19 mandates during the pandemic.
More companies lift vaccine mandates, rehire workers who refused COVID-19 shots
Marks is sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Rockford man gets nearly 5 years for weapons conviction
Companies are not legally required to lift vaccine mandates or rehire workers who refused to...
More companies drop vaccine mandates, rehire workers who refused shots
Sasha, pictured above, was 2 years old when she was killed
Rockford residents on lookout after numerous suspicious dog deaths in the last few days