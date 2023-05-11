Two Rockford dog deaths cause pet owner to speak out

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford pet owners are on guard this week after two suspicious dog deaths in the Auburn Street area.

On Sunday, a dog was found dead in a shopping cart on Auburn Street in Rockford. One day later, another dog was found dead―tied in the same style garbage bag as the first dog.

Both of the dogs are of similar bully breeds.

The second dog found, named Sasha, was microchipped. She belonged to David McCoy, who said Sasha was missing for the last month after she escaped a back gate at home. McCoy also says he received ransom-type social media messages that he suspected as spam before his dog was found Monday. The alleged account also sent a video to McCoy.

“It’s somebody that’s doing this, it’s pretty crazy, it’s pretty sick,” McCoy said.

A necropsy at Hillcrest Animal Hospital showed Sasha was stabbed to death.

McCoy and animal rescue group C.A.R.E For Pets in Rockford are now spreading the word to pet owners near Auburn Street so that this doesn’t happen to any other pet.

Multiple organizations―C.A.R.E For Pets, Spay Illinois, The Airport Pet Lodge―along with the public raised more than $4,000 for anyone with information on the deaths.

Stephanie Hicks, executive director at C.A.R.E For Pets says an investigator is working on the case. She offers pet owners some simple measures that can keep this kind of thing from happening to another animal.

“Is my fence open? Do I have a repairman coming? If you usually are leaving your dog unattended to go to the bathroom, stay outside until they are done and bring them in,” she says.

McCoy says he’s grateful for the closure of finding his dog, and before her death, her litter of puppies. He plans to keep one so that her memory lives on in the McCoy family.

“When I get the ashes back from her I already got some dog collars with like a piece you put some ashes in for her collar so, we’re just gonna represent for her,” he told 23 News.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity regarding animals can call Winnebago County Animal Services.

