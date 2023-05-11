Rockford man gets nearly 5 years for weapons conviction

Marks is sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to 2019 weapons charges.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal judge hands down a nearly five-year sentence to Rockford man who pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

Cedrick Marks, 35, is sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison after being arrested on Sept. 4, 2019.

Prosecutors showed that Marks was part of a Sept. 2019 traffic stop which turned into a drug investigation after police smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Marks resisted arrest and took off from the scene. During the police chase, Marks dropped a backpack with a loaded gun, cash, drugs and paraphernalia.

