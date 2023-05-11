Storage facility part of $7 million Machesney Park Mall development project

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A $7 million development project is in the works that Machesney Park leaders hope breathes new life into the once bustling mall on N. Second St.

Nestory Park Self Storage is the newest addition. President and CEO David Flaherty says the area allows the business to expand on personal storage and into storage for boats and RVs.

“The owner was looking to sell we were looking to buy, and it just frankly worked out,” says Flaherty. “When you come here and you see what I bought, kind of death and destruction. We call it vacancy, to vibrancy. It’s just amazing to see what the transformation of something like this can do for our community.”

The 86,000 square foot storage facility will soon get a new neighbor: Benny’s At Nest. A bar with gaming for its guests. The bar also has a location in Roscoe.

“We know the area, we know the community and we’re confident the investment is going to pay off,” says President Rory Colwell.

Colwell says the money doesn’t matter because it’s an investment he’s willing to make for the community.

“If you start bringing more businesses like that to an area that you’re trying to develop. It’s going to bring more people in you’re going to have a snowball effect and everybody’s going to come out a winner on it.”

“I am so excited about having this type of investment into the village. It shows that we are trying to be here for the community,” says Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson.

The former Baking Grounds North building near the mall parking lot will have a new look. Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson says it will be the Top Dog Pizza Pub.

Johnson adds there will be a soft opening for The Mill next week, which takes over the former Cronies Bar and Grill on N. Second St.

