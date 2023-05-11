Gensler Gardens holds annual Rosecrance Flower Day Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gensler Gardens is partnering with Rosecrance Thursday for its annual Flower Day fundraiser.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 11, half of the garden center’s proceeds on items grown at both locations will go to benefit Rockford-based Rosecrance’s mental health and addiction treatment programs.

“Gensler Gardens is always a generous and valued supporter every single year,” said Rosecrance Director of Development Zach Satterlee. “And the money raised through this fundraiser goes toward providing life-saving support for those who need behavioral health services.”

And the amount of money raised every year is far from inconsequential. For the last 20-plus years, Gensler Gardens has raised an average of about $25,000 for the organization.

“I’d say about 90% of the time,” said co-owner Scott Gensler. “A lot depends on the weather we have.”

And the timing of Rosecrance Flower Day is never coincidental. Because Mother’s Day is Sunday, customers have the opportunithy to grab something for mom and support the community.

“It also gets the word out about necessary mental health and substance abuse services that are needed,” Satterlee said.

Stateline residents who understand the need for the services Rosecrance offers agree.

“As a nurse practioner working for UW Health SwedishAmerican, I believe mental health is really an issue,” said Margret Saint Louis. “What better cause?”

Gensler Gardens is no stranger to fundraising. Rosecrance is one of about 30 organizations the family owned business supports each year.

“Our whole family thinks it’s really important to have something to support that’s good for our community,” Gensler said.

Gensler Gardens has two locations: 102 Orth Road, Loves Park; and 8631 11th St., just south of New Milford.

