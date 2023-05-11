Explore Rockford’s crown jewel with this free tour

Join this free hour-long tour through Rockford's Coronado Performing Arts Center.
Join this free hour-long tour through Rockford's Coronado Performing Arts Center.(Friends of the Coronado)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ever wonder about the history inside of the Coronado Performing Arts Center?

Wander through the Coronado’s historic spaces with this free guided tour hosted by the Friends of the Coronado.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. for the hour-long tour on Monday, May 15.

Guides from The Land of Lincoln Organ Society will share historical facts and stories about Rockford’s crown jewel while bringing guests on an excursion through time.

The tour would not be complete without a stop at the Coronado Theatre History Education Center filled with photos, archives and artifacts well preserved by conservators.

This event does not require tickets or reservations. For more information call 815-847-6314 or email bhoward@coronadopac.org.

