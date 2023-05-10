Winning Wednesday to follow terrific Tuesday
Warming trend to continue ahead of shift to more active pattern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In this space 24 hours ago, we started off with the common expression “What a difference a day makes!”. Today, it would be entirely appropriate to start the same way!
For as miserable as our Monday was, our Tuesday has been positively phenomenal! The good news is that we’re not to see any changes anytime soon!
While a few clouds will be around this evening, a quick clearing trend is expected overnight, with bright sunshine set to follow for Wednesday. The one change Wednesday versus Tuesday will be a shift to a southerly wind, which will allow temperatures to flirt with 80°.
A word of caution, though, for those planning on spending an appreciable amount of time outdoors. The sun this time of year is strong, and it is becoming an increasingly dangerous weapon. Be sure to put on the sunscreen liberally, as without it, sunburn could occur in as few as 17 minutes.
Thursday looks to be another winner, though with just a few more clouds. Temperatures should tick up another notch or two, likely reaching the lower 80s.
If mowing the lawn is in your plans, you’ll want to do it either Wednesday or Thursday, as the pattern looks to turn more active thereafter, and opportunities to mow may be much more limited from Friday on.
Rain could arrive as early as Thursday night, with chances really starting to go up on Friday morning. Friday won’t be an all-day washout, but a shower can’t be ruled out at any point in time.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through the weekend, though we do expect there to be rain-free hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Temepreatures are to reach the upper 70s Saturday, but just the upper 60s on Mother’s Day.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.