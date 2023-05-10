Treat yourself (and your mom) on Mother’s Day
Be your mom’s favorite child this Mother’s Day and plan something special.
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It goes without saying that moms and mother figures make the world go ‘round.
So whether you’re looking for a nice meal or a fun activity on Mother’s Day, the stateline has all of the options:
- Pop-Up Brunch hosted by Mary’s Market - Enjoy something delicious made by Mary’s Market during three reserved time slots (10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.) on Sunday, May 14 at the Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd., Rockford. Tickets start at $45.
- Walk-in painting event hosted by Bristle & Timber - Make something magical from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 at 6140 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park. No reservations required, and projects vary in price.
- White Pines Lodge Annual Mother’s Day Buffet - Enjoy a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. or a dinner and dessert buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prices vary. Call 815-655-2400 to make reservations.
- Franchesco’s Mother’s Day Brunch - From carving tables to specialty drinks, Franchesco’s is hosting the ultimate Mother’s Day experience from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. Call 815-229-0800 for reservations.
- Mother’s Day at Summerfield Zoo - Featuring special animal shows featuring amazing animal moms from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday May 14. All Moms will receive a special free sweet treat from the Snack Shop, located in the gift shop. Admission is $14 per adult, $12 per senior and $10 per child.
Looking for a less conventional Mother’s Day celebration? Check out this Mother’s Day post from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.