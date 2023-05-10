A special Wisconsin Dells offer for Teacher Appreciation Week

The Great Wolf Lodge is offering up to 40% for teachers and the education community through...
The Great Wolf Lodge is offering up to 40% for teachers and the education community through their give-back program.(The Great Wolf Lodge)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Great Wolf Lodge is offering up to 40% for teachers and the education community through their give-back program.

To celebrate the education community that supports families and students daily, educators can use the code TEACHER to save on any reservations made now through Sunday. The offer is valid through Sept. 21.

The Great Wolf Lodge will also donate $10 from every reservation booked, up to $100,000, to the non-profit DonorsChoose, which helps provide classroom supplies to teachers across the country.

Ten teachers will also be randomly selected to win $1,000 in gift cards to use towards classroom supplies. To nominate a teacher, tag @GreatWolfLodge on Twitter, use the hashtag #GWLTerrificTeacher and share why your nominee is deserving.

