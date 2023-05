ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70′s. Down to the low 50′s tonight. 82 tomorrow with increasing clouds by afternoon. Wet on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Upper 60′s on Mother’s Day with a chance of rain in the morning.

