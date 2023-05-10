May 10 birthdays

By MC
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 10 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Leeann Davila-Bernhard, 19, was making a deposit at the bank when she saw flames coming from...
Woman’s car catches fire, explodes in bank drive-thru

Latest News

Trio of Rockford Christian runners sign letters of intent
Photo of trial sketch
Local lawmakers speak out on Trump battery and defamation verdict
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
Senior Alexia Buchinsky pitches a bottle that purifies drinking water on Tuesday, May 9, at...
Jefferson High School students make ‘Shark Tank’ product pitches