Madison Fire: Propane source may be to blame for condo explosion

Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
Home explosion on Madison's southwest side
By Juliana Tornabene and Michelle Baik
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators believe a propane source in the garage of a Madison condominium unit may be to blame for a Tuesday evening explosion.

The City of Madison Fire Department stated in an update that it does not believe the explosion was intentional and noted that its investigation is not complete yet.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team worked with members of ATF, DCI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to clear debris from the area, on the 900 block of S. Gammon Road, and try to determine what caused the explosion.

Four people were injured in a townhome on Madison’s far west side on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department. Nineteen crews responded to the eight-unit building, and many of them remained on the scene well into the night.

Condo explosion caught on Ring Doorbell camera

Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped several adults out of at least 21 people, who according to MFD, were displaced.

Dan Schillinger, a Red Cross spokesperson said, “Some people are able to take care of their own needs, and some people need assistance, and we’re there always to make sure that the people who need assistance get it.”

The blast forced the closure of a stretch of South Gammon Road, a west side artery, until after midnight.

Among the four who were injured, one was taken to the hospital by firefighters, while three others went there on their own, the MFD report indicated.

The fire department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the gutted homes enough for search teams to begin looking for any trapped victims. At 10:30 p.m., they were able to confirm no one was still inside the structure and no other injuries have been reported.

