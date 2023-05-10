Local lawmakers speak out on Trump battery and defamation verdict

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - It was six men, and three women jury that ultimately decided former president Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but the jury is still out among local leaders on whether that verdict was the right decision.

State representative John Cabello was the first Illinois elected official to endorse Donald Trump’s first presidential run.

“He’s going to appeal,” said Cabello.

That support has not swayed even after the former president is found liable Tuesday of sexual battery and defamation.

“Hopefully the justice system will get it right eventually and everybody can move on from there, but obviously the justice system doesn’t get it right,” Cabello admits.

He says it’s one person’s word against the other and he feels the former president is not guilty despite the jury’s verdicts.

“I mean they’re trying to do everything to make sure he doesn’t run again. He’s going to run,” said Cabello.

ON the other hand, some democrats, like Winnebago County chairperson Charlie Laskonis, say Republicans are beginning to see former president trumps true colors.

“I think enough people woke up in the next election and voted him out and I think people are slowly coming to terms, coming to grips with the fact he’s a shyster,” said Laskonis.

“We have to be very careful to make sure people understand that this was not a criminal investigation, this was not a criminal case,” said Cabello.

According to the website Legal Match:

“A criminal case is a type of court proceeding in which the defendant is tried for conduct that is considered to be illegal according to the state’s legislature, or the government. Criminal cases generally begin after the person is arrested and informed of their charges, usually at a hearing known as an indictment.”

While a civil case is different, accoriding to Cornell Law School:

“A civil case is a private, non-criminal lawsuit, usually involving private property rights, including respecting rights stated under the Constitution or under federal or state law.”

Laskonis believes the jury made the right decision in the civil case and people need to pay attention to trumps track record.

“Kelly Anne Conway, Trumps own spokesperson said they use alternative facts,” said Laskonis.

One thing Laskonis and Cabello agree on is neither believes this verdict will hurt trump in his big to become the republican nominee for president.

“Will definitely be the Republican nominee and he will be the next president of the United States,” said Cabello.

Cabello says the judge for this civil case was appointed by Bill Clinton and that speaks volumes. He says judges need to start being voted in instead.

Donald Trump plans on keeping his scheduled nationally televised town hall event in New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.