Hospice caretakers introduce aromatherapy for patient wellbeing

Healthcare
Healthcare(MGN ONLINE)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hospice patients can experience a range of symptoms; nausea, anxiety and pain.

But one company is offering aromatherapy to its patients to target symptoms and promote comfort.

The newly integrated doesn’t replace medication, but it’s an option for additional patient comfort. A care team develops a personalized plan, consulted by a physician, for each patient.

After the recommendation, essential oils from plants are offered to patients topically or by inhalation.

Northern Illinois Hospice Certified Aromatherapist Stephanie Mellon, who is coordinating the program, hopes patients will notice the benefits of holistic therapy. “Essential oils can offer physical and emotional relief which leads to a better quality of life, that is what we strive to provide for all our patients,” she says.

Susan Lundin, Director of Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation says its all made possible by foundation donors.

“The generosity of our supporters allows us to equip our staff with innovative treatment options to help our patients in new and meaningful ways,” Lundin said.

