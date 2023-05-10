Former Auburn boys golf head coach Charles ‘Skip’ Gooch dies at 76

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Auburn High School shared that long-time boys golf coach Charles ‘Skip’ Gooch died at 76 following a brief illness.

Gooch had spent 15 years as the head boys golf coach at Auburn. Along with coaching golf, he was also the PA announcer at Auburn basketball games. Gooch stepped down during the fall 2022 season in September to focus on his health.

Known for his one-liners, Gooch had a decorated career as an athlete and coach. In 2004, he was inducted into the Luther College Athletic Hall of Fame in Decorah, Iowa. While at Luther, Gooch studied physical education while excelling as a member of the track and field team.

Along with coaching in Rockford, Gooch also coached in Franklin Grove, Paw Paw, and Shabbona.

