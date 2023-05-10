Blackhawks sign G Arvid Soderblom to two-year deal

The deal will run through the 2024-25 season
The Rockford IceHogs are the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - After closing out the season as the IceHogs starter, the Chicago Blackhawks are keeping goaltender Arvid Soderblom after he signed a two-year deal through the 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old’s contract will be a $962,500 salary cap hit. Soderblom played in 15 games for the Blackhawks this year going 2-10-2 and posting an .894 save percentage. Meanwhile, in Rockford, the Swede had a 15-12-5 record .905 save percentage.

The goalie joined the Hawks organization after signing as an undrafted free agent in May 2021.

