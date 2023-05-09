Rockford Park District to host summer job fair at UW Sports Factory

UW Health Sports Factory
UW Health Sports Factory(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Calling all talented and passionate job-seekers!

The Rockford Park District is looking for summer staffers who excel in recognizing a variety of cultures, experiences and backgrounds to engage with the Rockford community!

Learn, apply and interview for seasonal and part-time jobs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the UW Health Sports Factory 305 S. Madison St., in Rockford.

Jobs range from camp and program instructors to youth sports staff, facility maintenance, food and beverage associates, golf associates and lifeguards.

The park district is looking for service-oriented partners ages 16 and up to impact the community by promoting safe lifestyles, environmental awareness and wellness through recreation while helping others enjoy what the region has to offer.

For more information or to check out full-time career options visit the website here.

