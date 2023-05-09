Local laborers launch offensive against fentanyl overdose deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As drugs like fentanyl cause a growing number of deaths in the stateline, local organizations are fighting back, teaching more people how to use and administer Narcan.

“When we learned that Winnebago has the highest rate of opioid-related deaths in Illinois, we saw an opportunity for us to make a difference,” said Sara Dorner, Rockford United Labor President.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Rockford United Labor will partner with Rockford Urban Ministries and Winnebago County Health Department for Narcan training.

“Once we started talking with people they realized they either had a family member who experienced opioid abuse or overdose or they knew someone very close to them who experienced it,” Dorner told 23 News.

Union members and faith leaders hope that by teaching people in different unions and different places of worship how to use and administer the life-saving drug, the word will spread throughout the community.

“In the same way that lots of folks got trained to practice CPR or basic first aid, we believe that every single person should have access to Narcan and know how to use it,” said Violet Johnicker, Pastor at Brooke Rd United Methodist Church.

While these organizers say prevention and reaction are important, so is breaking the stigma of addiction.

“Addiction is not a moral failing, these are not people who have done anything wrong. They’ve gotten themselves into a really difficult situation and into a medical condition. And so we know addiction is treatable, and we know overdose is reversible,” Johnicker said.

Both organizers want to see Narcan available in buildings across the Forest City. They plan on holding more trainings, like the one Tuesday, in an attempt to get as many people trained as possible.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.