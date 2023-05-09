Local laborers launch offensive against fentanyl overdose deaths

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As drugs like fentanyl cause a growing number of deaths in the stateline, local organizations are fighting back, teaching more people how to use and administer Narcan.

“When we learned that Winnebago has the highest rate of opioid-related deaths in Illinois, we saw an opportunity for us to make a difference,” said Sara Dorner, Rockford United Labor President.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Rockford United Labor will partner with Rockford Urban Ministries and Winnebago County Health Department for Narcan training.

“Once we started talking with people they realized they either had a family member who experienced opioid abuse or overdose or they knew someone very close to them who experienced it,” Dorner told 23 News.

Union members and faith leaders hope that by teaching people in different unions and different places of worship how to use and administer the life-saving drug, the word will spread throughout the community.

“In the same way that lots of folks got trained to practice CPR or basic first aid, we believe that every single person should have access to Narcan and know how to use it,” said Violet Johnicker, Pastor at Brooke Rd United Methodist Church.

While these organizers say prevention and reaction are important, so is breaking the stigma of addiction.

“Addiction is not a moral failing, these are not people who have done anything wrong. They’ve gotten themselves into a really difficult situation and into a medical condition. And so we know addiction is treatable, and we know overdose is reversible,” Johnicker said.

Both organizers want to see Narcan available in buildings across the Forest City. They plan on holding more trainings, like the one Tuesday, in an attempt to get as many people trained as possible.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified

Latest News

Keith Country Day alum Shawn Ryan is a creator on Netflix series 'The Night Agent,' which is...
Rockford native shares perspective on writers’ strike
IDOT to host virtual meeting on U.S. 20 project
Students Jefferson's Business Incubator class are pitching mock prototypes to a pane of...
Jefferson High School students make 'Shark Tank' product pitches
Once we started talking with people they realized they either had a family member who...
Local groups launch a counter offensive against the growing rate of fentanyl overdose deaths