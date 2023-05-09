Jefferson High School students make ‘Shark Tank’ product pitches

By Jim Hagerty
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jefferson High School is becoming the “Shark Tank” this week as students in Emily Wilhelms’ business incubator class are pitching mock products to a panel of Rockford businesspeople, just like on the popular reality TV show.

Although the panel will not be investing capital in the prototypes they’re presented with, teams are being treating like legitimate startup companies.

Javier Garcia is a member of “Team Bliss,” four students who pitched an ergonomic pillow Tuesday. He says he will take the feedback he received and what he’s learned in the class with him as he graduates this year and pursues a business degree.

“Going out and seeking attention from other people, help, stuff like that, is very important and crucial to learn how to become a business,” Garcia said.

Wilhelms says entrepreneurship is not only encouraged as part of the class, students are given a taste of what’s it like to work in the business world.

“This whole pathway really encourages them to become entrepreneurs but gives them the tools to do all of those things without actually having to worry about failing so to speak,” she said.

Senior Alexia Buchinsky pitched a bottle that purifies drinking water and says developing the right product is a process and doesn’t happen overnight.

“What I can take away from doing this for my senior year of high school is that it takes time, practice and a whole lot of ideas and creativity,” Buchinsky said.

According to one member of the panel, landing investors means having those ideas and creativity in place beforehand, something she says teams are taking seriously as they present their products.

“This is a great advantage because a lot of times we start businesses and we just don’t know what we should be asking, how to prepare,” said Lakhila Tellis, a nurse by trade who owns two businesses.

In addition to business, students incubator class said they plan to pursue degrees in marketing, accounting, engineering, and law enforcement.

