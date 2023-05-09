IDOT to host virtual meeting on U.S. 20 project

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will host a virtual public meeting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 to discuss the environmental and engineering impacts of the U.S. 20 improvement project.

The project will start at Shaw Road and continue through the intersection of State Street and Appleton Road in Belvidere. The renovations are meant to widen U.S. 20 which would allow easier traffic flow.

The road will sit on portions of land of the Belvidere Park District and the Beaver’s Bluff Conservation Area.

If you are interested in joining the meeting, you can click this link.

