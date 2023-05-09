‘I just froze’: 17-year-old says she escaped kidnapping, assault in park while walking her dog

A 17-year-old girl is shaken up after a man kidnapped and assaulted her at a park in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch on Tuesday. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 17-year-old girl is shaken up after she said a man kidnapped and assaulted her at a park in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch last week.

According to Metro Police, Louis Martinez, 27, is now behind bars after the teen escaped and found help.

The 17-year-old victim, who chose to speak on camera but did not want to be named, said she was walking her dog at Williams A. Pitt Park on May 2 in the afternoon.

That’s when she said Martinez came up behind them.

“He grabbed my elbow and I noticed he had his other hand in his pocket the whole time,” the victim said.

She said she didn’t know if he had a weapon, so, she complied with what Martinez wanted. He complimented her piercings, asked if she had a boyfriend, and even kissed her, but she didn’t flinch.

“Mostly I just froze,” she said. “So, that’s how I was able to stay calm, because I just didn’t know what to do.”

Martinez then friended her on Snapchat. To get away, she said her dog needed water and made her way toward the dog park.

“There’s usually a bunch of people in the main area,” she explained. “So, I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good.”

Sherri Martin, a dog park regular, praised the teen for her quick thinking.

“That was a very smart move,” Martin said.

The community helped Metro Nashville Police catch Martinez. The victim made a post on NextDoor, a neighborhood app, and another woman saw it. That woman went to William A. Pitts dog park the next day, saw the suspect, and reported it to police.

With the help of that woman, combined with tracking Martinez’s location via Snapchat, police were able to locate Martinez and charge him with kidnapping and assault.

The 17-year-old wants others to learn from her experience. She suggests people walk with someone else if they can, and carry pepper spray.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
Feinstein returning to Senate after facing resignation calls
FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’