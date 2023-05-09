Grooming, child porn charges filed against Rockford man

Arrest made
Arrest made(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation ends with serious charges filed against a 31-year-old Rockford man.

Darren Coleman was arrested on Saturday, May 6, in the 500 block of Ranger Street. Police opened the investigation in February 2023 after a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor.

He faces one count each of grooming and child pornography and is being held in the Winnebago County jail on a $30,000 bond.

Coleman was arrested in October 2018 on similar charges.

