Fog likely overnight ahead of much improved Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes!

One day after enjoying bright sunshine the warmest temperatures of 2023, Monday proved to be the complete opposite. Cloudy skies, a steady rain, brisk winds, and chilly temperatures made Monday nothing short of miserable.

The rain is finished, and clouds are soon to leave as well. That’s not necessarily the greatest news, however. The combination of the clearing skies, light winds, and abundant low-level moisture in our atmosphere makes for an ideal setup for fog to develop. Given how much moisture is in the lower levels of the atmosphere, having picked up 0.75″ to 1.00″ of rain earlier on, gives us reason to believe the fog could be locally dense over a rather large portion of the area. The current thinking is that Tuesday morning’s commute may be affected by the reduced visibility.

Fog is expected to reduce visibility to a mile or less for several hours early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog is expected to reduce visibility to a mile or less for several hours early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog is expected to reduce visibility to a mile or less for several hours early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog is expected to reduce visibility to a mile or less for several hours early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog is expected to reduce visibility to a mile or less for several hours early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once fog burns off by mid to late morning, sunshine should prevail the rest of the way, allowing temperatures to warm nicely. The only thing limiting more significant warming is the fact our wind will be off of Lake Michigan. Still, we should have little trouble seeing readings in the lower 70s areawide, with mid-70s a possibility in our westernmost communities.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, though winds off Lake Michigan will limit the extent of warming a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More pronounced warming is to take place on Wednesday, with nearly unlimited sunshine again expected, along with a wind shift to the south. Temperatures Wednesday are likely to reach the upper 70s.

Sunshine is to dominate on Wednesday, with temperatures to warm another several degrees thanks to southerly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even milder conditions are on tap Thursday, given the warmer base temperature from which we’ll start as well as a stronger southeasterly breeze. Highs Thursday will likely return to the 80s.

Sunshine and southeasterly winds will allow us to return to the 80s on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It should go without saying that the next three days will be nearly perfect for mowing your lawn, which is sure to have grown considerably given recent conditions.

If your lawn has grown quite a bit over the past few days, the next few will be prime for mowing. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that said, be sure to get it done by Thursday, as the pattern looks to turn considerably more active thereafter. Storm chances enter the forecast picture Thursday night, and will remain in the forecast on a daily basis Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

The pattern looks to turn much more active later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.