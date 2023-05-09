Fog likely overnight ahead of much improved Tuesday
Significant temperature reversal to begin shortly
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes!
One day after enjoying bright sunshine the warmest temperatures of 2023, Monday proved to be the complete opposite. Cloudy skies, a steady rain, brisk winds, and chilly temperatures made Monday nothing short of miserable.
The rain is finished, and clouds are soon to leave as well. That’s not necessarily the greatest news, however. The combination of the clearing skies, light winds, and abundant low-level moisture in our atmosphere makes for an ideal setup for fog to develop. Given how much moisture is in the lower levels of the atmosphere, having picked up 0.75″ to 1.00″ of rain earlier on, gives us reason to believe the fog could be locally dense over a rather large portion of the area. The current thinking is that Tuesday morning’s commute may be affected by the reduced visibility.
Once fog burns off by mid to late morning, sunshine should prevail the rest of the way, allowing temperatures to warm nicely. The only thing limiting more significant warming is the fact our wind will be off of Lake Michigan. Still, we should have little trouble seeing readings in the lower 70s areawide, with mid-70s a possibility in our westernmost communities.
More pronounced warming is to take place on Wednesday, with nearly unlimited sunshine again expected, along with a wind shift to the south. Temperatures Wednesday are likely to reach the upper 70s.
Even milder conditions are on tap Thursday, given the warmer base temperature from which we’ll start as well as a stronger southeasterly breeze. Highs Thursday will likely return to the 80s.
It should go without saying that the next three days will be nearly perfect for mowing your lawn, which is sure to have grown considerably given recent conditions.
With that said, be sure to get it done by Thursday, as the pattern looks to turn considerably more active thereafter. Storm chances enter the forecast picture Thursday night, and will remain in the forecast on a daily basis Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.
