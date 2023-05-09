DEVIATE to return in 2023 after drawing more than 2,000 to downtown Beloit in 2022

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The folks running DEVIATE in Beloit have an announcement; but also a request to musicians and artists, as well as music and art lovers in the Stateline.

Last October nearly 2,000 people attended the inaugural DEVIATE event at the Ironworks campus in downtown Beloit. And now DEVIATE organizers announce that the high-energy mind-bending fusion of art and music will return for year two, this time on Saturday September 16 from 6 to 11 p.m.

“We are so ready to bring DEVIATE ack to downtown Beloit and can’t wait to blow people’s minds once again with this electrifying art show and epic party all rolled into one,” said Ryan Hickey, director of entertainment and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “There’s so much great talent in this area and we couldn’t be happier to get to show it off here in downtown Beloit.”

And DEVIATE is requesting local artist and musicians to apply online to be part of this year’s event. There’s no entry fees and artists will take home 100 percent of any commission they make for the event.

DEVIATE is a 21+ event and is open to the public. Tickets will go on sale August 1. Food vendors and cash bars will be available on-site.

Those interested in participating should visit www.deviatebeloit.com to apply. Follow DEVIATE on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on artist and event updates .

