Crusader’s TIF project awaits green light from Rockford City Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A building eyesore near Rockford’s midtown district inches one step closer to a facelift.

A building on 1320 7th St. hit by blight and deterioration could be revitalized by Crusader Clinic. It unanimously passed 3-0 out of Rockford’s Planning and Development Committee Monday and awaits final approval at next week’s Rockford City Council meeting.

Rock House Kids is a non-profit safe haven for inner-city children. Across the street from the Rock House building on 7th street is a property that could get some new life thanks to Crusader Clinic’s bid to acquire and demolish the building.

“I’m very excited. That buildings been an eyesore,” says Executive Director Dee Lacny. “It’s a perfect spot for them here. Because if there is an emergency, we can go there.”

Lacny says rock house kids has taken trips to Crusader’s Broadway location, which is near the 7th street location. Lacny says it’s about time someone revitalized the building into something the city can benefit from.

“One minute we see that is supposed to be a condemned building and the next thing we know they’re putting new windows in it.”

This $75,000 project by crusader clinic is part of the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Development Agreement with the city of Rockford, a tool used to offer building improvements to boost economic development across the cities most needed areas.

“Crusader is a huge community partner of ours,” says Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen. “Demolition of blighted buildings, especially commercial corridors, like Broadway. It’s a huge strategy that’s in the Broadway redevelopment plan.”

We reached out to Crusader Community Clinic for a comment on the project, they didn’t have anything to share at this time.

Broadway is one of the seven TIF Districts as part of a program to help building and business owners in the city of Rockford invest in commercial and industrial spaces.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.