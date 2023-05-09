Blackhawks land 1st overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

The first round of the NHL Draft will take place on June 28
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp...
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp Kurashev (23) after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SECAUCUS, N.J. (WIFR) - With an 11.5% chance (third best in the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery), the Blackhawks have landed the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

This will be the first time the team will draft first overall since picking Patrick Kane in the 2007 draft. Ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, Kane was traded to the New York Rangers.

17-year-old Connor Bedard is expected to be the first overall pick in this year’s draft. The British Columbia native racked up 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the Regina Pats in the WHL last season. The Blackhawks’ 204 goals this season were the lowest in the NHL.

The Blackhawks will have 11 picks in next month’s draft including two first-round and four second-round picks.

