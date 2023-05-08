Work to begin on Alpine Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Daily lane closures are expected on Alpine Road in Rockford while road resurfacing gets underway.

Motorists will see delays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday, May 15.

The work should last about five weeks, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

The $1 million project will focus on the portion of Alpine Road between Charles Street and Harrison Avenue.

Anyone planning to travel on Alpine Road between Charles Street and Harrison Avenue is encouraged to avoid delays by taking alternate routes.

