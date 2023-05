ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and a few rumbles of thunder this Monday with highs in the mid to low 60′s. Drizzle this evening with temperatures falling to the mid and upper 40′s. Becoming sunny tomorrow with highs around 70. Middle 70′s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Upper 70′s with rain chances to end the week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.