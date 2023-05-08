Severe threat lower for now, but more storms possible overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two straight abysmal weekends in the Stateline, this one offered quite the contrast!

One day after flirting with 80°, there was no doubt we were getting well beyond 80° Sunday. In fact, the 88° high officially in Rockford easily makes Sunday the warmest of 2023.

Of course, the warm, humid air made for an increasingly unstable environment which set the stage for the development of several thunderstorm clusters, some of which turned severe. Thankfully, aside from Whiteside County and a small slice of Carroll County, our area has escaped severe weather thus far. That’s not to say we’re out of the woods, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through midnight for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, and Lee Counties. Flash Flood Warnings are also in place for southern Lee and DeKalb Counties.

A Severe T-Storm Watch remains in effect for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Stephenson Counties until Midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our eyes are closely monitoring new storms that are developing over central and eastern Iowa. It’ll be interesting to see how these storms behave as they enter a slightly more stable environment. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather over the southwestern half of our viewing area, a Level 1, Marginal Risk for the Rockford, Belvidere, and Freeport Metros, and essentially nor severe weather risk over southern Wisconsin, with the exception of southwestern Green County.

Earlier on, there was at least somewhat of a threat for tornadoes and extremely large hail. The tornado threat has all but ended, and the threat for extremely large hail has also come down a bit. However, hail to the size of golf balls would still be possible in some of the strongest storms that follow.

The risk for severe weather goes up considerably the farther southwest you go from Rockford, while in portions of Wisconsin, there's essentially no risk for severe storms. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Hail and gusty winds are possible tonight, along with heavy rainfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High resolution modeling has another cluster of thunderstorms parading through the area late Sunday evening, sometime in the 9:00 to 11:00pm window or thereabouts.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening and overnight hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A warm front’s to essentially stall just to our south Monday, meaning two things. First of all, it means we will have an easterly wind off of Lake Michigan, meaning we’ll be considerably cooler, though seasonable. Secondly, with the front in such close proximity, there’s to be an ever-present threat for a shower or storm. However, it should be noted that these storms would be much more scattered in nature, and that rain-free hours are a sure thing.

Many dry hours are promised on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Additional showers and storms are possible on Monday, though on quite a scattered basis. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday promise to be nothing short of spectacular. Bright sunshine is to govern both days. With winds still off Lake Michigan Tuesday, we’ll reach the lower 70s, but with much more of a southerly component to the wind Wednesday, we should reach the middle to upper 70s.

Sunshine is due back on Tuesday, though easterly winds will limit warming somewhat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine and a wind shift to the south will allow for more warming to take place Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

80s appear a candidate to return Thursday and beyond.

