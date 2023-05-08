Settlement reached in Ogle County landfill lawsuit

Landfill lawsuit
Landfill lawsuit(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A settlement is reached between the State of Illinois and Advance Disposal Services (ADS) over air pollution complaints filed against the operators of an Ogle County landfill.

Advance Disposal Services (ADS) has agreed to pay a $100,000 civil penalty along with other mitigations after an air pollution and odor control complaint filed in May 2020 by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

“Landfills operating in our state must be properly maintained to limit off-site odors and ensure they are not impacting nearby communities,” Raoul said. “I appreciate Advanced Disposal Services’ cooperation to make significant improvements to collect and control landfill gas and minimize impact to the surrounding community.”

As part of the settlement, ADS has agreed to stop accepting construction debris containing drywall and to comply with the landfill gas collection and control system monitoring and maintenance plan. It has also agreed to install an enhanced immediate cover system over parts of the landfill.

Under the settlement, ADS will enact weekly monitoring for off-site landfill odors and implement corrective measures in the case that any odors attributed to the landfill are found.

Read the full settlement order and the original complaint below:

