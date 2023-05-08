RVC softball to host regional tournament as top seed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Golden Eagles softball locks up the top seed in next week’s Region IV Tournament.

Because they are the #1 seed in the District B bracket, the Golden Eagles automatically advance to the Region IV final four next weekend. They will face the winner of #4 Morton and #5 Black Hawk.

RVC recently finished the regular season with a 41-10 record. They’ve now had nine straight season with 40+ wins.

