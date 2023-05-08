RVC softball to host regional tournament as top seed

(WIFR)
By WIFR Sports Desk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College Golden Eagles softball locks up the top seed in next week’s Region IV Tournament.

Because they are the #1 seed in the District B bracket, the Golden Eagles automatically advance to the Region IV final four next weekend. They will face the winner of #4 Morton and #5 Black Hawk.

RVC recently finished the regular season with a 41-10 record. They’ve now had nine straight season with 40+ wins.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
On Thursday a federal appellate judge ruled that basically puts Illinois controversial assault...
Assault weapons ban topic of interest at Rockford gun show
Photo of Brian Kitzman, 38, who was arrested on child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested on child pornography charges
Heavy rain enters the stateline getting a bit stormy
Strong storms could be upon us

Latest News

Beloit found themselves down 3-1 after giving up a solo home runs in the 4th and 5th inning....
Beloit Sky Carp loses its first series of the season
The Cardinals came back from a 9-5 deficit in the 6th inning to tie the game before Macy...
Dauphin’s walk-off for Stillman Valley ends Hononegah’s 16-game win streak
Three East soccer standouts sign letters of intent
Three East soccer standouts sign letters of intent
West Michigan spoil Sky Carp’s ‘Paletas de Beloit’ debut
West Michigan spoils Sky Carp’s ‘Paletas de Beloit’ debut