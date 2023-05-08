Police name DeKalb man in custody after 15-year-old found dead

Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is a registered sex offender who was arrested in 2020 on child...
Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb, is a registered sex offender who was arrested in 2020 on child pornography and child sexual assault charges, according to court records.(DeKalb County Illinois Sex Offender Registry)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Police name a man in custody after a 15-year-old girl is found dead over the weekend.

Charges are pending for Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb, in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl found on Sunday, May 7.

Doll, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on Sunday based on evidence found during a search warrant.

Police Chief David Byrd told 23 News that Doll became a person of interest after the 15-year-old went missing from her DeKalb home, and phone records connected her to the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb―the same area as Doll’s residence.

