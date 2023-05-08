Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - The DeKalb Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found Sunday afternoon.

Police first heard about the missing DeKalb girl Saturday evening. Family hadn’t seen her since Thursday evening and phone records show she was in the 500 block of College Ave. in DeKalb on Thursday.

Her body was found in the 500 block of College Ave. Sunday afternoon after an investigation led police to the address. A suspect who knows the victim was arrested and could be facing formal charges. A search warrant executed at a nearby home led to the suspect’s arrest.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation and new information will be released once it’s available.

