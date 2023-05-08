Janesville nurse charged with replacing fentanyl with saline

Nurse
Nurse(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Janesville registered nurse awaits a plea hearing after a 2021 investigation led to product tampering charges.

Dawn Drum, 54, is accused of replacing vials filled with fentanyl for patient use with saline while employed at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. She’s also accused of making the tampered vials available for use by patients at the hospital.

According to the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, a 2021 work audit showed Drum had an excessive pattern of drug overrides and wastes compared to other employees at the hospital. When she was confronted about the discrepancy and asked to take a drug test, Drum refused and resigned from the job.

A plea agreement filed on Monday, May 8 recommends Drum be sentenced to 18 months of prison and a $30,000 fine. The maximum penalty for product tampering is 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

