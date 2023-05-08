Floyd Nation to play at Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of Pink Floyd will not want to miss Floyd Nation as they make their way to Rockford!

Floyd Nation is the tribute band that performs all of the hits from Pink Floyd’s impressive discography including “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “The Division Bell.”

Make sure to get the best seats in the house for their performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale tickets open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, then open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, on Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-489-5222, or in-person at the BMO Center box office.

This show brings the audience on an epic journey immersed in sound, lights and lasers, bringing back memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced.

Floyd Nation pays homage and deep respect to Pink Floyd through their performance of some of the most incredible songs ever written.

