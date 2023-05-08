Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - “You never think something like this would happen to you, you know, like someone so close to you,” said Bethany McCall. The teenager used to babysit McCall’s son.

Shock and disbelief are just some of the words McCall uses to describe her reaction to the death of 15-year-old Gracie Sasso. DeKalb Police found her body in a dumpster just three days after she was reported missing.

“She was a good girl,” McCall said. “She didn’t go out and do bad stuff or party, you know, like lots of kids her age would. I don’t even think she’s been in trouble with the cops.”

McCall calls Gracie bright and warm.

“Hanging out with her and my son, going to the park,” McCall said. “She was always fun running around with him. She’d always make him laugh and that made me laugh. We would go camping and hiking quite a bit together.”

Authorities first learned about the missing teen Saturday night. Her family hadn’t seen her since Thursday. Phone records show her location pinned in the 500 block of College Avenue; the same area police say their suspect lives.

“For the family and everybody who loved this young girl, you have our heartfelt condolence from the DeKalb Police Department,” said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.

Chief Byrd says 29-year-old Timothy Doll faces several charges in relation to Gracie’s death including first-degree murder. concealment of a homicide, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and domestic battery.

“I know this hurts. I see the pain on my officers, detectives and police officers who were feverishly looking for this young lady,” Byrd said.

McCall set up a GoFundMe for the teen’s family. Donations will go toward cremation costs, the celebration of life and to help pay for travel as most of the family lives in the state of Washington.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.