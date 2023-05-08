Family: 16-year-old Springfield girl back home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Springfield family is reunited with their missing daughter after a week-long search.

The girl’s mother shared her return via social media on Friday, May 5. Kalie Taylor, 16, was reported missing since Friday, April 28 from her home in Springfield, Ill.

According to the family, Kalie is in okay condition at home. Her mom expresses gratitude for all those involved in searching for the teen over the last week.

“It’s going to take time to get in touch with everyone so please be patient with me,” her mother states in a Facebook post. “We all have some healing to do.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.