DOJ: Former Janesville nurse who swapped fentanyl for saline strikes deal

(Pexels.com)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A former nurse who was caught stealing fentanyl from the Janesville hospital where she worked struck a deal with federal prosecutors Monday that could see her spend 18 months behind bars.

The defendant, Dawn Drum, would draw fentanyl from vials at SSM Heath St. Mary’s and replace the drug with a saline solution, according to prosecutors. They alleged she would then seal the vial stopper with what was believed to be superglue and put it back in an automated dispensing machine that made the tampered medication available to patients.

When hospital officials noticed an issue and asked Drum to submit to a drug test, she refused and resigned, the Justice Dept. indicated. Prosecutors explained an audit found an excessive pattern of fentanyl override and wastes from the automated machine that were tied back to her. She left the hospital in November 2021.

According to her deal, Drum, 54, would also have to pay a $30,000 fine as soon as she is sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added. A sentencing date has not been set.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Doll, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse,...
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified

Latest News

A building on 1320 7th St. hit by blight and deterioration could be revitalized by Crusader...
Crusader’s TIF project awaits green light from Rockford City Council
A building on 1320 7th St. hit by blight and deterioration could be revitalized by Crusader...
Crusader’s TIF project awaits green light from Rockford City Council
Last October nearly 2,000 people attended the inaugural DEVIATE event at the Ironworks campus...
DEVIATE to return in 2023 after drawing more than 2,000 to downtown Beloit in 2022
After drawing 2,000 people to the Ironworks campus in it's 2022 debut. The arts and music...
DEVIATE to return in 2023 after drawing more than 2,000 to downtown Beloit in 2022
A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties