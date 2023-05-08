DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb police release more details about the death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb, faces several charges including first degree murder and concealment of a homicide after police say the body of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland was found Sunday in a dumpster next to Doll’s residence in the 500 block of College Avenue.

He is accused of trying to cover up Gracie’s death by putting her body in the dumpster and throwing her phone away nearby.

Doll, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on Sunday after police say they found evidence linking him to an alleged romantic relationship with the minor.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office determined asphyxiation as the cause of the teen’s death.

Police Chief David Byrd told 23 News that Doll became a person of interest after the 15-year-old went missing from her DeKalb home, and phone records connected her to the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb―the same area as Doll’s residence.

Doll is currently undergoing a medical procedure at a local hospital before being admitted to the DeKalb County jail.

