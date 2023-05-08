DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - DeKalb police release more details about the death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Timothy Doll, 29, of DeKalb, faces several charges including first degree murder and concealment of a homicide after police say the body of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland was found Sunday in a dumpster next to Doll’s residence in the 500 block of College Avenue.

He is accused of trying to cover up Gracie’s death by putting her body in the dumpster and throwing her phone away nearby.

Doll, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody on Sunday after police say they found evidence linking him to an alleged romantic relationship with the minor.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office determined asphyxiation as the cause of the teen’s death.

Police Chief David Byrd told 23 News that Doll became a person of interest after the 15-year-old went missing from her DeKalb home, and phone records connected her to the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb―the same area as Doll’s residence.

Doll is currently undergoing a medical procedure at a local hospital before being admitted to the DeKalb County jail.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in DeKalb
A 43-year-old woman dies after a two-car crash on May 4.
Woman killed in crash on Mulford Road identified
Photo of Brian Kitzman, 38, who was arrested on child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Janesville Craig High School coach arrested on child pornography charges
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Heavy rain enters the stateline getting a bit stormy
Strong storms could be upon us

Latest News

A Facebook message received in 2020 may be the break the 19-year-old murder of Kevin Clewer...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder case with Rockford ties
Gracie Sasso was last seen Thursday. Police found her body in a dumpster on College Avenue.
Family, authorities speak out after killing of 15-year-old DeKalb girl
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
DeKalb man accused of killing 15-year-old girl
Pre-sale tickets open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, on Ticketmaster.com, by phone at...
Floyd Nation to play at Rockford’s Coronado
Police now say they have at least one person of interest in the brutal stabbing death of...
Facebook message may have cracked 19-year-old murder with Rockford ties