Beloit Sky Carp loses its first series of the season

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp dropped Sunday’s series finale 7-2 to the West Michigan Whitecaps at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp went 2-4 in six games against West Michigan this week, marking the first time this season Beloit’s lost a series: They opened the season against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with a series 2-1 win, tied with the South Bend Cubs 3-3 and beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-1. They recently beat Wisconsin 4-1 as the series finale was cancelled due to weather.

How it happened:

Beloit trailed 1-0 on a sac fly to center field in the top of the 2nd inning. Joe Mack tied the game for Beloit in the bottom of the inning with a line drive to left field which brought Jake Thompson home.

Beloit found themselves down 3-1 after giving up a solo home runs in the 4th and 5th inning. That deficit increased in the 8th inning after a wild pitch made it 4-1. After giving up a single, walk and another single, Beloit trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th inning.

Kahlil Watson started the bottom of the 9th inning with a double to center field. Then back-to-back walks by Yiddi Cappe and Brady Allen loaded the bases. Mack grounded out but Watson scored from third base to make it a five-run game. Beloit grounded out the following at bat and lost the game 7-2.

The Sky Carp return to the field Tuesday, May 9 for a six-game series on the road against the Fort Wayne Tincaps.

